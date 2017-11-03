Connor playing for his tour card

Connor Syme is taking his first steps towards winning a card for the main European Tour.

The Drumoig 22-year-old teed off at the tour’s second stage of qualifying school today (Friday) at the Las Colina Golf and Country Club in Alicante.

Around 1000 competitors enter the Qualifying School each year, all aiming for a European Tour card, awarded to the top 25 and ties following the final stage.

The final stage of qualifying will be held at Lumine Golf Club, Tarragona, Spain starting on November 11.

Syme, who turned pro in late summer, goes into the event having made three cuts as a feldgling professional and recording two top 15 finishes in the process.