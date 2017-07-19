Crowds won’t top town’s effort

The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale is set to be one of the biggest yet - but it won’t top the crowds of the 2000 staging.

The Old Course hosted the event at the turn of the millenium, with 239,000 fans flocking through the gates.

A record venue crowd of more than 225,000 spectators are expected to attend the 146th Open this weekend.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “The record number of spectators expected to attend Royal Birkdale this week underpins The Open’s reputation as one of the world’s great sporting events.

“We very much look forward to welcoming fans from all over the globe to Royal Birkdale.”