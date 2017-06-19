Dale takes his place among DSF’s best

A Glenrothes athlete was among the major recipients as the 2017 Disability Sport Fife (DSF) Track and Field Championships, supported by the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, were held at Pitreavie Athletics Centre in pleasant, rain-free conditions.

Newcomer Dale Lynch, of Glenrothes, collected the Ian Watson Memorial Trophy for Endeavour – as it was noted the 230-participant entry was up on previous years, with noticeable increases in athlete numbers with a physical or sensory impairment and juniors overall.

Owen Miller from Fife AC, dominant in the middle distance races, was voted the outstanding male athlete of the Championships and presented with the Ben Mills Trophy. Teenager Rosalind Penman, from Balwearie High School, won the equivalent award for women and received the Lita Allan Memorial Trophy.

The Inter Community Support Services Cup was retained by West Fife CSS with 74 points, 19 points ahead of second-placed East Fife CSS. Scottish Athletics officials and DSF volunteers were ably assisted by young sports leaders from Kirkcaldy High School throughout the five-hour programme.

The track diary ran exactly to schedule, thanks largely to the efficiency of the officials and long-serving DSF volunteer Aileen Penny, who was track marshall.

DSF has enjoyed 40 years of support from Rotary International, while 2017 is the third of three years of support from the Association of Fife Rotary Clubs for emerging performance sports people with a disability.

Rotarians from four clubs around Fife attended and presented medals and trophies to the successful participants.