David clinches nine hole finals place at Ryder Cup venue

Leuchars golfer David Bond has qualified for the national final of the American Golf 9 Hole Championship with playing partner Jerry Husband from Kirkbuddo.

The pairing, both members at Carnoustie Links Golf Club, took part in the regional qualifying event held at Fairmont St Andrews Golf Club.

They now progress to Ryder Cup venue, The Belfry, on September 7 and 8 where they will battle it out for the title of best 9 Hole Pair in the UK.

Bond and Husband secured qualification with victory on the back nine section of the competition by the narrowest of margins.

They scored an impressive 21 points, but were matched stroke for stroke by Elanor Fenner and Margaret Smilie right until the last few holes where they secured victory by a solitary point.

The pair will now join qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland in front of Sky Sports’ cameras at the Belfry Grand Final where they will compete across two days to be crowned American Golf 9 Hole Champions.

This win also puts them in contention for the Tournament of Champions in Mauritius, should they succeed at the iconic Midland venue.

“Our 9 Hole Championship is hugely popular,” said Daniel Gathercole, director of marketing and communication at American Golf.

“It gives golfers the chance to play championship golf after work and still be home at a reasonable time.

“Golf has struggled to find a place in people’s busy lives over recent years so we’re delighted that events such as the 9 Hole Championship have proved so popular.

“It’s clear to us that golfers’ love of the game is still there, we’re just finding new ways to help them get out on the course more often.”

The American Golf 9 Hole Championship is part of the nationwide retailer’s drive to promote the game of golf.

American Golf Manager Ruaidrhi Balfour from the Dundee store added: “I know we should be impartial but we’ll be cheering on David and Jerry when they go on to the Belfry for the national finals. It’s fantastic to have the local golfing community represented.”