David tames the conditions at Kingarrock during past captains’ outing

Seven past captains of the New Golf Club braved wind and rain at Kingarrock to compete in their annual outing wielding hickory clubs and gutty balls. Though it was dry when they teed off at the first, aptly named ‘Ha-ha’, heavy showers made this hickory challenge much more testing.

This year’s winner, with the only sub-50 score (48) over the nine-hole course, was David Bateman.

He became the fourth recipient of the hickory putter, generously donated to the club by David Anderson in 2012.

Pictured are Alec Walker, Chic Harper, David Bateman, John Robertson, Scott Reith, Iain MacKinnon, Colin McAllister.