Diamond baton twirlers sparkle in British Championships

A Fife baton twirling club enjoyed a successful Easter weekend at the British National Championships in Crawley, London.

Back in February the athletes of Dardas Diamonds Baton Twirlers, who train at the Exit Community Centre and Michael Woods Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, participated in the Scottish Area Selection Heats where all 16 of them qualified to take their place in individual and team events.

At the K2 Arena in Crawley the youngsters performed their socks off to come home with 45 top three podium places and 17 National Champion titles.

Maia MacLennan, a pupil at Auchmuty High School, was the Overall National Champion for the Junior 2 level and went head to head in the Advanced Champion of Champions Solo and Dance Twirl events.

This competition is where each British National Champion of each age division compete against each other to be awarded Champion of Champions and with Maia being the youngest, she gave her best performances yet and won both Champion of Champion titles.

It is an outstanding achievement for such a young athlete and the first in history to complete a clean sweep and win all events.

Alanna Dardas, the head coach of Dardas Diamonds said: “I could not be prouder of these 16 hard working young athletes.

“Baton Twirling is a unique and fascinating sport that helps people develop as exceptional artists and have the belief and self confidence to perform and showcase their skills and talent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my athletes on such an incredible achievement.”