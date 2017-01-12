Disability Sport Fife’s Adam is exceptional

A long-time member of Disability Sport Fife (DSF) has been awarded ‘Exceptional Fife Sporting Ambassador’ by the club in its 40th year.

Richard Brickley MBE, DSF president, has highlighted the work of Adam Morley in the club’s ruby year.

He said: “Adam has put so much back into disability sport as a long-serving member of the DSF management committee.

“Adam has been a key DSF representative at Scottish Disability Sport AGMs and branch conferences. He has never been afraid to voice an opinion or represent the interests of athletics with severe mobility challenges and cerebral palsy specifically.

“Adam is one of the most respected Scottish disabled sports participants both locally and nationally.”

Adam Morely was born south of the border, but has spent most of his life in Scotland – initially living in St Andrews but is now settled in Glenrothes where he has contributed to the development of disability sport in Fife.

After a short career as an international power lifter in the mid-80s, he committed himself totally to swimming.

His first international experience as an athlete was in a powerlifting competition in Belgium.

But it was swimming success at a local and national levels which led to him being selected for Team GB, which led to competing in the Paralympic Games in Seoul in 1988, Barcelona in 1992 and Atlanta in 1996.

Richard added: “Adam offered so much more to Scottish and GB teams than simply swimming competently. Rarely without a smile and always available to chat, he is one of those special people who goes through life without an enemy and gathers around him so many friends.

“He is an exceptional sportsman and a wonderful ambassador for DSF.”

While he is no longer competing, he is still involved in DSF as Fife Sports and Leisure telephonist at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre in Glenrothes, as well as being a member of the DSF Quiz Team – he even appeared on BBC’s Eggheads.

Richard said: “He was a top swimmer and one of a small number of athlete ambassadors who has given so much back over the years.

“He is always willing to listen, inspire and encourage novice athletes and players of all levels and abilities.

“He has been the first line of contact at the Michael Woods Sport Centre for many users, who are also proud to call him their friend.”