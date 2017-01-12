Disabled Fife archer hits the mark

A Fife archer who frequents Glenrothes’ Michael Woods Sports Centre has won a competition in Bannockburn as well as achieving a personal best.

Brad Stewart, from Ladybank, won the Double Portsmouth Shoot in the historic Scottish town with personal best scores in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

The Disability Sport Fife archer shot 576/600 in his first session and improved on his personal best with a second session of 588/600 to take the title.

Richard Brickley, Disability Sport Fife president, said: “Brad is very committed to his sport and also his strength and conditioning programme, which is supported by the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

“He is a regular visitor to the Michael Woods Sports Leisure Centre gym and his strength gains have impacted significantly on his competition performances.”

The win should help the Scottish Disability Sport Academy athlete with his ambition to secure a place in the Great Britain archery squad.