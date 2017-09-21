Door closes on open-air bowling season with win for Cupar

There was a fine start to the week for Cupar Bowling Club when, on Monday, a group of players clinched the Scotscraig Floodlight League.

The Bowling Green Road rink triumphed in a tight game against Mothers and Daughters from Guardbridge – signalling “a great finish to the outdoor season,” according to their club colleagues.

Pictured is the victorious Cupar rink – from left, Helen Vickery, Nikkii Cormack, Kathleen Nicol and Irene Brown.