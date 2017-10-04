Dunhill makes its stop in Fife

The European Tour will make its annual visit to the Home of Golf this week whenthe Alfred Dunhill Links Championship tees off.

Kingsbarns, along with St Andrews’ Old Course and Carnoustie in Angus will stage the event last year won by England’s Tyrell Hatton.

The three famous courses will each host a round’s play on Thursday, Friday and Saturday before the final day’s play is held at the Old Course.

This year there will be Fife interest in the event, with Drumoig’s Connor Syme, who recently turned pro from the amateur ranks, making his second professional appearance.

The 22-year-old admits a dream come true.

He said: “I will never forget playing as a 19-year-old amateur.

“It gave me a real taste of the big time and made me even more determined to become a professional. So to be able to return to the Dunhill three years on, as a pro, is a dream come true.

“I was delighted with how my first tournament went in Portugal last week and I hope I can do as well at St Andrews.

“It’s the place everyone wants to do well.”