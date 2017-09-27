Dunhill next up for Syme

Connor Syme will continue his life as a pro at next week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 22-year-old turned heads at last weekend’s Portugal Masters, a top 12 finish capping off a terrific debut as a professional.

Syme carded just three bogeys over the event - none of the coming over the pressure filled final two days - and secured 15 birdies to end his campaign -12.

After returning to Drumoig earlier this week, the Dunhill’s event organisers were keen to give the young Scot and chance to maintain his momentum ahead of a tilt at European Tour qualifying school.

Speaking to the Fife Herald/St Andrews Citizen on Wednesday, Syme said: “I’ve received an invitation to play the Dunhill.

“That’ll be my next tournament and it’ll be great to play back at home.

“I’d really like to thank everyone at Alfred Dunhill and MODEST! (Syme’s management company) for giving me the opportunity.”

The Alfred Dunhill Championship is played over three courses from Thursday to Saturday, the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie before the final day’s play is held in St Andrews on the Sunday.

Famously the European Tour event also has a pro-am element to it, with Syme expected to learn who his accompanying amateur will be early next week.