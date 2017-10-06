Dunhill week welcomes the sound of music.

Alfred Dunhill week has rhythm tonight with music at a host of bars across St Andrews
At The Vic, local folk and blues band The Taysliders will be performing from 8.00pm – 10.00pm followed by a DJ until late night.
St Andrews Brewing Company Brewpub on South Street will be hosting the highly acclaimed Scottish singer/song-writer Hugh Kelly who will play a mix of original songs and well-known covers from 9.00pm – 11.00pm.
At The Adamson, DJ Robbie Knight will be spinning the dance beats in South Street from 7.30pm - 12.30am.
At Hams Hame, singer Janey Kirk will be doing a bit of country, sing-a-long and through the decades from 8.30pm – 11.30pm.
