Dunhill week welcomes the sound of music.

Alfred Dunhill week has rhythm tonight with music at a host of bars across St Andrews

At The Vic, local folk and blues band The Taysliders will be performing from 8.00pm – 10.00pm followed by a DJ until late night.

St Andrews Brewing Company Brewpub on South Street will be hosting the highly acclaimed Scottish singer/song-writer Hugh Kelly who will play a mix of original songs and well-known covers from 9.00pm – 11.00pm.

At The Adamson, DJ Robbie Knight will be spinning the dance beats in South Street from 7.30pm - 12.30am.

At Hams Hame, singer Janey Kirk will be doing a bit of country, sing-a-long and through the decades from 8.30pm – 11.30pm.