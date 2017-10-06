Dunne leads the way ahead of Dunhill second round.

On-form Irishman Paul Dunne went into today's second day of play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with a share of the lead along with Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts.

Dunne is aiming to win his second straight professional tournament, following his success in the British Masters last week.

After his 67 at the Old Course yesterday, he will go out for his second round at Carnoustie today in a positive frame of mind.

Dunne had four birdies and an eagle at the 9th, where he drove the green and sank a 30-foot putt. His only blemish was a dropped shot at the 17th Road Hole.

Colsaerts' 67 at Kingsbarns proved eventful. He had a triple bogey seven at the third but fought back with seven birdies, including a birdie, birdie finish.

Five players are tied one shot back: defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Oliver Fisher, Ryan Fox and Shane Lowry, who were at St Andrews, and Joel Stalter at Kingsbarns.

Scotland’s David Drysdale (pictured) leads the home challenge after a 69 at Carnoustie, while former US Open champion Graeme McDowell will be happy with his 69 at St Andrews.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlory, playing with father Gerry in the Team Championship, began impressively with a birdie on the first hole on the Old Course, but eventually finished one-over-par.

Drumoig's Connor Syme got off to a steady start, returning to the clubhouse with a score of even par following his round at Carnoustie.

Entry is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, October 8 available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (seniors £15).