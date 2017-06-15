Duo advance at Amateur Championship

The area’s two representatives at the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales continue to go strong.

Chloe Goadby and Lauren Whyte, both members at St Regulus, have come through the opening two rounds of strokeplay at the prestigious event.

This qualifies them for the next stage of the competition which is played in a matchplay format.

Being played throughout Thursday, Goadby was paired against Olivia Mehaffey from Royal County Down, while Whyte faces Anna Backman of Finland.

The winner of the Ladies’ British Amateur Championship will earn a place in the 2017 US Women’s Open next month and the Ricoh Women’s British Open being played in August at Kingsbarns.