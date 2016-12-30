EdenFields members find time for golf during festive spell

There’s plenty of festive spirit around at this time of year - but a local golf club has lost none of its competitive spirit either.

Members at EdenFields Golf Club met recently to compete a team golf competition over 12 holes at Elmwood.

With teams of four players playing a mix of stroke play and Texas Scrambles, there was plenty to keep everyone involved all the way round on the club’s very first Christmas golf day.

At the conclusion of the golf, members were joined in the clubhouse by family and friends where a festive Christmas lunch awaited.

William Cargill, the club’s secretary, said it had been a more than worthwhile even.

He said: “With prizes donated for the raffle our members raised £118 which will be donated to our 2016 charity, Diabetes Scotland.

“Thanks to everyone who provided the prizes and to Judith and David for selling the tickets for us during the lunch.

“Scoring in the golf was close with only a few shots separating the teams.

“The winning team, The Snowmen with a score of 101 was our club Captain Chris Hobster, Neil Middlemist, John Miller and Bill Gourlay – some fine putting from John playing a great part in the team score.

“Runners up with 105 were The Reindeers, who were ably led by our vice captain Jim Colliar, Lyn Smith, Anne Davidson and David Eatherington.

“To round of a lovely club day, one of our members entertained us with her sketch as Kylie.

“She made sure that the day ended as it had started with fun and laughter.

“A great way to bring our first year as a club to a close.

“Thanks to Caroline and John for organising the golf and a big thank you to all the staff at Elmwood for looking after us all so well on what was a very busy day for them.

“We wish all our members the very best for Christmas and we look forward to getting 2017 underway on the golf course on Tuesday, January 10 when our captain, Chris Hobster, will officially drive in to office.”

The club also recently held its first AGM and prizegiving event.

Captain Chris Hobster said that, thanks to the generosity of the members and assistance in particular from SRUC Elmwood Golf and Scottish Golf Limited, the committee had accomplished in one year, the targets set out for two years. “