Elmwood student ready to live American dream

An SRUC Elmwood student studying an HNC in professional golf has won a chance of a lifetime scholarship on the American college circuit.

Andrew Ni will be packing his clubs after completing his studies in Cupar and heading to New Mexico Junior College where he will further his qualifications while competing on the US college golf circuit.

Back in September Andrew expressed a keen interest to progress onto college in America – by being awarded a student athlete scholarship

This became possible with the help of Fraser Hutchison, Lecturer in Golf at Elmwood campus – who is also a golf consultant for Collegiate Golf USA.

Fraser said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Andrew to progress and test himself against some of the best young golfing talent at college in America, while at the same time furthering his studies.

“It is great to have yet another young student athlete from SRUC Elmwood progress onto college in the US after their studies here.

Andrew recently signed the National Letter of Intent - which secures his scholarship which starts next August.

The student, who is a member at Murrayfield Golf Club, said: “I’m excited at the opportunity to progress to College in America in August 2017.

“The HNC in Professional Golf at Elmwood Campus is a great platform to help me develop my game and studies before taking up my golf scholarship next year.”