Exhibition looks back at St Andrews club’s 200 years

Past captains of St Andrews Thistle Golf Club will be amongst those taking part in a special celebration event on Friday night.

The club is celebrating its 200th year in 2017 and, as part of a year of celebrations, a special exhibition will be launched by the British Golf Museum (BGM) in St Andrews.

Before it opens officially, a drive-in has been arranged at the Old Course for the evening when current club captain Iain Ross tees off from the first.

The drive-in, granted by The Links Trust, is scheduled for 6pm with under 100 people expected to watch on.

After this, at 6.30, the exhibition will be opened at the museum by local author Roger McStarvick .

A bar supper will round off the evening at St Andrews Golf Club.