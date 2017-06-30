Fabulous win pairs Falkland with Village Cup holders

Falkland Cricket Club, whose recent league form has, by its own admission, not been great, managed to delight its supporters last weekend.

The Scroggie Park men scored a superb eight-wicket home win on Sunday over Staxton of Yorkshire in the Village Cup.

The players were rewarded with a healthy turnout of supporters as they advanced to the last 16 of the tournament.

Staxton won the toss and opted to bat. After a good start, which saw them at 101 for 2 at one point, wickets began to tumble, thanks mainly to the accurate bowling of Stephen Meikle and Ryan Hepburn who took three wickets each for 26 and 15 respectively. When Kris Glen caught their danger man, Chris Dove, for 45, Falkland were well on top and remained there to dismiss the Yorkshiremen for 129 all out. Alan Hamilton and Callum Watson took two wickets each and, generally, the team fielded well.

Falkland reached the total with only two wickets down, thanks to intelligent batting from Stephen Meikle, who scored 41, and Graeme Watson, who hit 37 not out.

Falkland have a home tie in the next round on July 9 against Village Cup holders Sessay – also from Yorkshire.

Host president Robbie Nellies described it as “a huge occasion for the club”.