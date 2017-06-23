Falkland are up for the cup.

All roads lead to Falkland this weekend when the village cricket club plays one of the biggest games in its recent history.

A big crowd is expected at Scroggie to witness the side entertain Yorkshire based Staxford in the last 32 round of the Village Cup a tournament which will finish at Lord’s on September 17.

The tasty Sunday encounter was set up last weekend when Falkland managed to edge out local rivals Freuchie in the final of the Scottish section of the competition.

Falkland president, Robbie Nellies, said: “Village Cup games are always special occasions and this one even more so as it will be the very first time we will have hosted a UK National Round match.

“We don’t know much about Staxton but in facing a team from south of the border we know we will be in for a tough match.

“We are really looking forward to it though and are hoping for a large crowd to get behind us.”

The 40 over game starts at 1pm at Scroggie Park and there will be a barbecue with refreshments available with the community invited.

The club is also holding a raffle on the day for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Scotland.