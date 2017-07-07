Falkland licking its lips at Village Cup cracker

In what will possibly be Scotland’s biggest cricket match of the season, Falkland will take on Sessay of Yorkshire in the last 16 round of the Village Cup on Sunday.

Sessay have a decent pedigree in the competition, are last year’s winners and also won it in 2010.

Their credentials are very impressive, and they are intending to bring about 50 supporters to watch the game.

Falkland have reached this far by defeating Kilmacolm, Doune, Freuchie, in a hard fought Fife derby, and Staxton who came from near Scarborough and proved to be welcome and charming visitors to Falkland.

Falkland Cricket Club faced them the day after they conceded 440 runs to Watsonians, but in a marvellous riposte to that, dismissed the Yorkshire for 129, thanks mainly to the old fashioned attributes of steady line and length bowling, and tight economical fielding.

Robbie Nellies, president of Falkland Cricket Club, said the match was sure to be a fantastic occasion.

He said: “The game against Sessay can rightly be regarded as perhaps the biggest game ever played at that lovely ground called Scroggie Park.

“The club have all sorts of plans to make this a memorable occasion and issue an invitation to any cricket minded person to come and join us on Sunday.

“Refreshments and a barbecue will be available.

“This is only the second time that the club have reached the National or UK section of the competition.

“In 2015 they travelled to Great Ouseburn in Yorkshire to beat the home side in a high-scoring game, and then lost very narrowly to a team called Hawk Green near Stockport.

“The two trips to England were great occasions for the club.

“Falkland’s form in the Eastern Premier League had left a great deal to be desired this season, but as far as the Village Cup, the club is buzzing and the whole village is all agog to see how the game will go next Sunday.

“The ground is one of the most picturesque in Scotland, and it promises to be a great day under the shadow of Falkland Hill.”

The match will be played at the club’s Scroggie Park on Sunday, July 9, starting at 1.00pm.