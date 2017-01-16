Falkland runners battle the elements

With most outdoor sporting events suffering cancellations due to the severe weather last weekend, Falkland Trail Runners (FTR) still managed to find a few races going on within the Kingdom.

Firday evening saw 57 runners compete in the fourth race of the ‘Nightmare Series’ at Guardbridge.

Titled the ‘Motocross Madness Nightmare Race’ was organised by Glenrothes’ Chris Russell and saw the runners tackling the brutal and muddy course.

Russell was the first to finish over the 3.1 mile handicapped course in a time of 18 minutes 55 seconds.

He was followed a few seconds later by Dave Clark.

FTR member Jason Sharp finished a commendable third in 20 minutes and 13 seconds.

Susanne Lumsden, also from the Falkland group, was the first female to finish with a time of 24 minutes and 30 seconds – moving her up a few places in the overall series standings.

The club had a further 14 runners complete the gruelling course, including the ever-improving Colin Smith at 8th in 21 minutes and 17 seconds.

Other finishers from the FTR were: 10th, Mike Murdoch, 21:30; Kevin Murray, 22:00; 23rd, Derek McDonald, 23:33; 31st, Ian Davidson, 24:45; 43th, Ruth Sharp, 25:54; 38th, Eddie Petrie, 25:54; 39th, Scott Fraser, 27:02; 43rd Rosie Lee (1st over-40) 30:37; 50th, John Lee, 34:05; 52nd Alexa Tweedle, 45:55; 53rd Lynn Smith, 46:20, and 54th Annie Gibson, 46:20.

The club’s vice-president set a personal best when he finished 6th at the Dundee Camperdown 5k in 19:57.