Falkland runners out in force at Buster Race

One hundred and sixty one runners contested the first race of the Trail Busters Race Series at Balbirnie Park.

Organised by PB Timing, with the kind support from Safety Skills Training Ltd, the tough course consisted of two laps of 1.75 miles including four water jumps and some undulating muddy conditions thrown in for good measure.

Falkland Trail Runners were well represented with 40 members competing, making the club the most represented on the day and they found themselves in a favourable position to become potential medal winners at as the series progresses.

From the starting gun, competition was fierce amongst the early leaders with Alan Budd, (Scottish Fire & Rescue), Jonathan Peebles, (PH Racing Club), Tom Ashton (Falkland Trail Runners) and Chris Russell, (Leven Las Vegas) stamping theirauthority from the off.

At the end of the first lap, albeit they became spread out, they managed to cross the finishing line well ahead of the chasing pack who were some way off.

Club member Tom Ashton, fresh from being first finisher at the 5k Parkrun at St Andrews the previous day secured fourth place second Senior) in 22 mins 13 secs, some 50 seconds behind eventual winner Alan Budd. Paul Sutherland finished 57th (first over 65).

The Falkland Trail Runners’ female members were also well to the fore with new recruit, Sarah Legge finishing second,(first over 45) in 25.00 and Zoey Johnston (thirdf/ first over 40) recording a time of 26.15.

The next event in the series will be held on Sunday, February 26 at Balbirnie Park, Markinch.