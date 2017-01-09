Falkland runners take on new course

Over 100 runners contested in the first race of the ‘Trial Busters’ race series at Balbirnie Park, Markinch on Sunday.

In total, 161 people joined in the race, organised by PB Timing with the kind of support from Safety Skills Training Ltd.

The course consisted of two laps of 1.75 miles, including four water jumps and some undulating muddy conditions were thrown in for good measure.

Falkland Trail Runners (FTR) were well represented with 40 members competing, making the club the most represented on the day and they found themselves in a favourable position to become potential medal winners as the series progressed.

From the starting gun, competition was fierce amongst the early leaders with Alan Budd (Scottish Fire & Rescue), Jonathan Peebles (PH Racing Club), Tom Ashton (FTR) and Chris Russell (Leven Las Vegas) stamping their authority from the very beginning.

At the end of the first lap, albeit they became spread out, they managed to cross the finishing line well ahead of the chasing pack.

Club member Tom Ashton, fresh from being first finisher at the 5k Parkrun at St Andrews the previous day secured fourth place (2nd senior) in 22 mins 13 secs, some 50 seconds behind eventual winner Alan Budd.

The FTR female members were also well to the fore with new recruit Sarah Legge finishing second (first over 45) in 25:00 and Zoey Johnston (3rd/1st over 40) recording a time of 26:15.

The next event in the series will be held on Sunday, February 26 at Balbirnie Park, Markinch.