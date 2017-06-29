Fife AC entrants tackle twists and turns of Slither

It was a busy week for Fife AC, with the club’s athletes competing domestically and internationally on the track, hills, trail – and even sand!

Fife AC held the annual Sandy Slither, a scenic, multi-terrain 6.1 mile race along the coast from Lower Largo to Elie.

The race was won by Eliot Steadman of RTC Warriors in an impressive 36.42, with Fife AC’s Sam Fernando close behind in 37.29.

Fife AC women made up the top three females, with Halina Rees, Jennifer Spence and Jennifer Cruickshanks forming the top three respectively. Top results were:

1 Eliot Sedman (RTC Warriors) 36.42, 2 Sam Fernando (Fife AC) 37.29, 3 Alastair Brockie (Corstorphine AAC) 37.33, 4 Neil Smith (Anster Haddies) 37.56, 5 Gregor Malcolm (Fife AC) 38.19, 6 Russell Hall (Fife AC) 38.21, 8 Thomas Knox (Anster Haddies) (39.53), 9 Rory Scott (Fife AC) 40:18, 12 Bryan McLaren (Leven Las Vegas) 41:29, 13 Halina Rees (Fife AC) 41:41, 14 Andy Cargill (Leven Las Vegas) 41:57.

The hugely popular annual Black Rock 5 race took place at Kinghorn.

Over 1000 runners battled against the head wind along the sand and through the water towards the turning point at the Black Rock and back.

First Fife AC runner home was Rio Paralympian Del Rae, who finished in 10 th place in 24.18.

At the third British Milers Club Grand Prix of the summer, British Universities bronze medallist Steph Pennycook placed ninth in a personal best of 4.19.63 in the women’s 1500m A race.

In York, Fife AC juniors were part of the Kingdom Athletic team that won its Premier Division match.

Dave Cowan and Bob Allison ran well over the 95-mile West Highland Way Race. Dave finished 46th in 22:55:38 while Bob was 108th in 27:52:55.

Further afield, Fife AC juniors George Rees and Robert Sparks represented Scotland at the International Youth Hill Running Cup in Italy.

Robert ran well against the best young hill runners in Europe, finishing an excellent 31 st, while George, unfortunately, had to withdraw from the race.

Pictures by Peter Bracegirdle.