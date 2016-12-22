Fife athletes selected for top cross country race events

Fife AC athletes have been selected to compete in two prestigious cross country races.

The Kingdom club’s members will race at the Scottish Inter District Championships at Holyrood Park in Edinburgh on January 7 and the Celtic Nations Cross Country International in Cardiff on 22 January 22.

Congratulations go to Annabel Simpson, Logan Rees, Tristan Rees and Robert Sparks who have been selected to represent Scotland at the Celtic Nations Cross Country International.

Congratulations also goes to Megan Crawford, Helen Sharpe, Robert Sparks, George Rees, Euan Boyle, Louise McCullagh, Ben Sandilands, Gavin McWhinnie, Anna Dalglish, Anna Hedley and Isla Hedley who have been selected to represent the East of Scotland and Annabel Simpson, Logan Rees, Ailsa Cruickshanks, Halina Rees and Steph Pennycook who have been selected to represent Scottish Universities at the Inter Districts.

Both sets of selections come as a result of a strong start to the cross country season, which has seen outstanding performances at the Scottish Short Course Cross Championships, the Scottish Universities Championships and the East District Cross Country Championships.

Athletes from over Fife will have the chance to stay in competitive action across the festive season.

On December 26 the club will host its Boxing Day Handicap in the Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

The course is one lap (1.3 miles) on traffic-free tarmac.

Everyone is welcome irrespective of age, size or ability as the race is handicapped so that everyone has an equal opportunity to win.

There is no entry fee but all runners are asked to bring a present of approximately £3 in value so that everyone who runs can be sure of leaving with a prize.

Registration will be in Kirkcaldy Rugby Club at 10.15am.

Kirkcaldy Golf Club played host to the annual Fife AC Club Cross Country Championships on Sunday 18 December 18.

Top results were as follows:

U11 girls:Isla Thoms, Katie Sandilands, Lucy Nuttall.

U11 boys: Logan Williams , Guillem Penacchio, Martí Penacchio.

U13 girls: Esmée Thoms, Grace Booth, Emma Halliwell.

U13 boys: Liam Wyse, Struan Bennet, Andrew Armstrong

U15 girls: Layla Zuill, Ailsa Bennet, Sarah Young.

U15 boys: Ben Sandilands, Ross Wyse.

U17 girls: Megan Briers.

Senior women: Alison McGill, Jennifer Cruickshanks, Ailsa Cruickshanks

Senior men: George Rees, Sam Fernando, Chris Russell.

MV40: Roger Rees.

FV50 Hilary Ritchie.

MV50 Jeremy Tomlinson.

FV60 Jocelyn Scott.

MV60 Ken Morris.

MV70

Graham Bennison.