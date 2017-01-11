Fife cricket club in sensational bid to sign big name World Cup star

Glenrothes Cricket Club has launched an audacious bid to sign one of the biggest names in world cricket.

The Gilvenbank Park club has held talks with India’s former fast bowler, and two-time World Cup winner, Shanthakumaran Sreesanth with a view to bringing the 33-year-old to Fife.

Sreesanth hit the headlines in May 2013 when he was arrested for spot fixing during the Indian Premier League. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quick to impose a life ban, although charges against him were dropped by a trial court in New Delhi in July 2015.

Sreesanth’s career has been in limbo while the BCCI ban is upheld, however he was recently quoted in the Doha Stadium Plus - Qatar’s top-selling English Sports magazine - saying that a move to Scotland could be on the cards.

He said: “As far as I know, the ban for me applies only to BCCI tournaments. If BCCI gives me the permission to travel, then I can probably play in the Scotland League.

“I’m currently in talks with Scotland’s Glenrothes CC. It’s a first division club which got promoted last year.

“I can play for them in the 2017 season, provided Scotland’s board gets the BCCI nod.”

A spokesman for Glenrothes Cricket Club confirmed the story, adding: “If we can pull this off then it will be the biggest player signing in the history of Scottish cricket and carry huge media attention around the world.”

The ambitious move follows on from last week’s revelation that Glens had captured Scotland international Safyaan Sharif from Premier League rivals Falkland.