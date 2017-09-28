Fine margins deny Ladybank duo golf title

Ladybank duo Marion Campbell and Mark Johnston were pipped into second place by just a point atthe inaugural PING Scottish Mixed Championship at Gleneagles.

On a beautiful day in Perthshire, enjoyed by 40 club pairings, the East Kilbride husband and wide pairing Martin and May Britovsek won a final like no other as the unique free-to-enter national event for club members came to a fitting conclusion over the Queen’s Course.

The Britovseks thrived in the surroundings at the next 2019 Solheim Cup venue, posting a 47-point haul in the mixed stableford handicap format to walk away with prize vouchers from PING and Gleneagles and the new silverware.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty, a self-confessed golf addict and regular competitor in mixed events, was on hand to present prizes to the leading five pairings and the nearest the pin winners.

Each of the 80 finalists at the event were rewarded with a stunning PING Scottish Golf bag, produced exclusively for the final.

Marion said: “We had a fantastic day, the course was absolutely stunning and scenery superb.

“It was a well organised event and we’ll be trying again next year to go one better.”

The exciting new competition saw male and female golfers of all ages and abilities come together at local level from clubs across the country, celebrating Scottish Golf’s new three-year partnership with PING.