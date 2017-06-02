From Balwearie to Bahamas for Kirkcaldy runner

A Kirkcaldy teenager is heading for the Bahamas after being selected for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Adam Scott from Balwearie High School will be among the Scotland squad travelling to Nassau, Bahamas, for the major event, which takes place from July 16 to 23.

A total of 41 athletes, aged between 15 and 18 years, will compete for Scotland in seven of the nine sports on the programme: athletics, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, judo, swimming and tennis.

Just two weeks ago Kirkcaldy athlete Scott was officiating at the Fife Primary Schools Cross-Country Championships in Beveridge Park, an event where seven years ago he won his first ever championship titles.

Now the Scottish U17 1500m record holder continues to impress in both road racing and cross country, as well as on the track.

The Fife AC runner has collected Scottish titles over the past few years at both U13 and U15 level. 2015 was a breakthrough year for Scott taking the silver medal at the London Mini Marathon before going on to win gold at both the Celtic Games in the 800m and the Schools International in the 3000m.

Injury and illness curtailed his progress early last year, but a Scottish U17 Cross Country title paved the way towards his 1500m Scottish record clocking 3 minutes 52.07 seconds at a British Milers Club race in Manchester last May.

Scott started 2017 in the same vein with gold at the Scottish U20 Championships and Scottish Schools Championships indoors, as well as taking gold at the Scottish Junior Road Race Championships.

Scott commented: “It’s a great honour to be chosen to represent my country, that hopefully will be a good stepping stone onwards for the senior Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

“A massive thank you goes to Steve Doig for all the coaching and my family for all the support plus Sports Aid Scotland and the Robertson’s Trust for their grant, without any of those mentioned support this wouldn’t have been possible.

“After such a tough year last year this section makes it even more special.”