Glenrothes brush aside Alloa in physically challenging game

Glenrothes blew away the mist that swirled around Carlteton Park on Saturday with a sparkling performance against Alloa, bringing them to within three points of their third placed rivals.

From the outset, Glens were on the front foot, returning the kick-off up the right wing where Ross Anderson was bundled into touch about 10 metres from the goal line.

The forwards won a ball and Daryl Warrender drove for the line but was halted, then referee George Whitecross penalised the home team for leaving their feet.

Glenrothes were soon back on the Alloa line and Anderson reached over the line at the side of a ruck to touch down. Unfortunately Whitecross was unsighted and thought the ball was held up. The pressure continued and when Alloa transgressed in front of their posts, the Reds opted for a scrum.

Glens flanker and captain Barry Crookston reacted quickly and pounced on the ball for the opening try. Kain Duguid converted.

Alloa tried to strike back and had a penalty attempt that flew wide but it was the Glens who scored a second try. David Gray fielded a clearance deep in his own 22m area and advanced to the half way line. Steven Varney took the ball on, stepping through at least two tackles as he advanced into the Alloa 22m area. An untidy bit of play, with a possible knock on unseen by Whitecross, ended with the ball in Duguid’s hands and he dived over the line

There had been a few incidents during the game but things came to a head half way through the first period when Crookston decked an Alloa player who hauled him out of a ruck. The official had no hesitation in brandishing a red card.

The first try of the second half came from a great effort by the seven man Glens pack, pushing their opponents off a scrum on the 22m line. The ball moved to Stevie Dean barged his way through two tackles before offloading to Cammy Goodall who touched down under the posts.

A kick deep into Alloa territory gave Michael Delorey a chance as two defenders completely misread the bounce of the ball. The scrum half toed the ball forward and over the goal line but was narrowly beaten to the touch down. A score was not long delayed however as Glenrothes recovered the opposition’s short restart and pressed towards the line. The Alloa defence held firm but at the expense of a penalty in front of the posts accompanied by a yellow card.

Gray scooped up the ball and scythed through the defence to score near the posts. Duguid added the extra points though he needed the assistance of one of the uprights.