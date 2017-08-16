Glens move for World Cup winner back on

Glenrothes Cricket Club’s audacious attempt to sign one of the sport’s biggest names is back on.
A court in India has lifted a limetime ban on Shanthakumaran Sreesanth imposed over a match-fixing scandal — and left the two-times World Cup winning fast bowler plotting a course to Glenrothes.
“Hopefully, I can play at least one match there,” Sreesanth told the Times of India. “What I know is that they still have some games left in the Scottish league.”
The 34-year-old’s unlikely relationship with Glenrothes dates back to three years ago, when Eddie Gibbs, the club’s interim chairman, persuaded the bowler to pursue a legal appeal against his global ban.
Sreesanth has not played since 2013 when he was one of three Rajasthan Royals players accused of illegal betting and spot-fixing in the IPL.
All three were cleared of spot-fixing charges by a New Delhi court in 2015, but Sreesanth’s life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained in place until last week’s ruling.
“It’s been such a long road,” Gibbs said. “But he’s still saying he’d like to come across.
“We would still love him to come. It would be a complete game-changer for us.”
With only a handful of games left in the current campaing, any move is now likely to take place next season.
Sreesanth still needs to obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ from the BCCI before he is able to play in any league governed by the ICC, which includes Cricket Scotland.
On Saturday, Glens secured a 14 run win over Watsonians at Gilvenbank Park in a match reduced to 37 overs due to the weather, keeping them in fourth place in the Eastern Premier League.
Almost Done!
Registering with Fife Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.