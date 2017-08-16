Glens move for World Cup winner back on

Glenrothes Cricket Club’s audacious attempt to sign one of the sport’s biggest names is back on.

A court in India has lifted a limetime ban on Shanthakumaran Sreesanth imposed over a match-fixing scandal — and left the two-times World Cup winning fast bowler plotting a course to Glenrothes.

“Hopefully, I can play at least one match there,” Sreesanth told the Times of India. “What I know is that they still have some games left in the Scottish league.”

The 34-year-old’s unlikely relationship with Glenrothes dates back to three years ago, when Eddie Gibbs, the club’s interim chairman, persuaded the bowler to pursue a legal appeal against his global ban.

Sreesanth has not played since 2013 when he was one of three Rajasthan Royals players accused of illegal betting and spot-fixing in the IPL.

All three were cleared of spot-fixing charges by a New Delhi court in 2015, but Sreesanth’s life ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained in place until last week’s ruling.

“It’s been such a long road,” Gibbs said. “But he’s still saying he’d like to come across.

“We would still love him to come. It would be a complete game-changer for us.”

With only a handful of games left in the current campaing, any move is now likely to take place next season.

Sreesanth still needs to obtain a ‘no objection certificate’ from the BCCI before he is able to play in any league governed by the ICC, which includes Cricket Scotland.

On Saturday, Glens secured a 14 run win over Watsonians at Gilvenbank Park in a match reduced to 37 overs due to the weather, keeping them in fourth place in the Eastern Premier League.