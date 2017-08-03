Golf fans feel the health benefits

Golf fans may be among the fittest of all sporting spectators, a new study suggests with most people who attend golf events exceed recommended daily step counts.

A survey, carried out by the University of Edinburgh, of spectators at last year’s Paul Lawrie Match Play event at Archerfield Links, found that they averaged about 11,500 steps per day.

Male spectators took about 1800 more steps each day than women, according to pedometer data.

Of those surveyed, 60 per cent said they would like to be more physically active.

More than 10 million people spectate at golf tournaments each year, with the opportunity to improve their health while watching their sporting heroes.

Anecdotal evidence found that spectators at the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles collectively walked a distance equal to four times around the world.

All-Party Parliamentary Group for Golf chairperson and founding member, and MP for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins, said: “The Golf and Health project has shown overall health and well-being benefits for those that play golf - but as MP for North East Fife which hosts the Women’s British Open at Kingbarns and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, as well as regularly hosting the British Open, both in St Andrews, it is important to hear that spectators not only see some of the best sporting theatre on earth, but can potentially gain health benefits themselves.”