Golfer’s form is rewarded with a Scottish team call-up

Chloe Goadby has been rewarded for her good recent form with a place in the Scotland Women’s golf team for their European Team Championship next month.

The St Regulus ace recently made the ladies British Amateur Championship knock out stages.

She also recently sealed a top five finish at the St Rule Trophy held at St Andrews and secured a tie for 16th place at the top class Irish Women’s Open Stroke Play Championship in May.

All of this has persuaded selectors to include the teenager in the six man squad for the forthcoming European Ladies Team Championship at Montado, Portugal from 11 – 15 July.

The girls’ team for their European team event at St Laurence, Finland from 11 – 15 July features Order of Merit leader Jillian Farrell from Cardross, a semi-finalist at the Scottish Women’s Amateur, and another automatic selection in Kirsty Brodie (Strathmore), third on the Order of Merit.

David Patrick, national women’s and girls coach, said: “On the women’s side, all players have shown good form throughout the year so it’s been one of the toughest teams to make for a while. We’re looking to get into the top eight matchplay stage in Portugal and then anything is possible after that.

“On the girls’ side, again the players have progressed. All the girls have played either Europeans or Home Internationals before, so for the first time in quite a few years we’re going with some experience. Again, we’re looking to reach the knockout, but we know it will be tough.

“There is an expectation they can do better than in previous years.”

Chloe will be joined in the squad by new Scottish Women’s Amateur champion Connie Jaffrey (Troon Ladies), the only automatic selection from the amateur golf ranking.

Further selector picks went to experienced Eilidh Briggs (Kilmacolm), Hannah McCook (Grantown-on-Spey) and St Rule Trophy winner Clara Young (North Berwick).

The squads are sponsored by Aberdeen Asset Management and supported by sportscotland.