Golfers arrive from across the globe for Open

Over 50 disabled golfers from more than a dozen countries will compete over four days at the Fairmont Hotel for the Scottish Pan-Disability Open Golf Championship 2017.

The event will see golfers from countries including: Canada, the USA, Denmark, Sweden, France and Spain take on the challenges of the Torrance and Kittocks Golf Courses, in Europes only 54-hole disabled golf event.

Part of the European Golf Rankings and sponsored by PING, golfers compete for the Sidey and Caledonia trophies.

Jim Gales the event organiser said: “This is a wonderful opportunity not only for disabled golfers from around the world to play in St Andrews, but for the SDGP to get the message out there that having any kind of disability, is not a barrier to playing the game.

“This will be our sixth hosting of the Open and has become a regular fixture in our diary of events, now totaling over 40 annually.”

The SDGP is also holding a golf clinic at the Fairmont on Monday,August 21 at 11.00am, where anyone, of any age with a disability can come along and get some free tuition from PGA teaching professionals.

An additional practice round has been arranged for all golfers on August 21.

Stephen Gethins MP and Aileen Campbell MSP will attend the Open representing their respective Governments and The Provost of Fife Jim Leishman, who has sponsored elements of the Open, will present the prizes.

The event is also supported by Scottish Golf and Sidey Ltd.