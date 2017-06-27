Good day at Black Rock and a handful of other venues for Leven Las Vegas athletics entrants

Leven Las Vegas runners were out in force last week at no less than seven local events, starting with the second of ‘The Chilly Willy Trail Race Series’ at Coul in Glenrothes.

Chris Russell and Mark McLean took part, and Chris took first place.

Then, on Thursday evening at the six-mile annual ‘Sandy Slither’ run, from Lower Largo to Elie, Bryan McLaren, Andy Cargill, Iain Wallace, Robin Pate, Allen Marr and Grant Stevenson ran, slipped and slithered their way across beaches and over the hill at Kincraig to finish on the beach beside the Ship Inn, where Allen won his age category.

Andy Cargill was running again on Friday evening with the 15 LLV who joined over 1000 runners at the ‘Black Rock 5’, a run from the centra of Kinghorn across the low-tide exposed sands of Pettycur Bay, around the ‘Black Rock’ and return with a very steep climb to the finish back in Kinghorn.

Andy then went on to rack up a total of five events in four days by taking part in the Kirkcaldy parkrun on Saturday morning, Falkland Hill Race in the afternoon, and Benarty Trail Race on Sunday, where he was joined by Chris Russell and Claire Doak. Alan Davie followed up his ‘Black Rock’ excursion on Friday.

(continued on page 35)

h a run far away from the beaches of Fife at the 43km long run across the Lairig Ghru, from Braemar to Aviemore. Also joining the hectic LLV week were Tracy Millar with a muddy 5k run at the Kirkcaldy ‘Race for Life’ and Allen Marr who continued his foray into the Highland Games circuit with runs in the 1600m and 3000m at the Ceres games.

Photo attached:

LLV relax in Kinghorn after “The Black Rock 5” on Friday evening.