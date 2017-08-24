Grand final defeat for battling Roos

On Saturday, the Kingdom Kangaroos played in the season-ending Scottish Australian Football League grand final in Linlithgow.

The winner of the match, contested against the Greater Glasgow Giants, would be proclaimed as the champions of Scotland for season 2017.

The team from Fife, playing in their first grand final in their five-year history, started the match in spectacular fashion.

Power forward Jamie Koo was the star of the first quarter with five goals within a devastating 10 minute spell.

The Kangaroos entered the first break with what appeared to be a commanding six-goal lead.

With the remnants of ex-hurricane Gert having a major impact on the match, the Giants matched the Roos excellent first quarter and the game was evenly poised at the main break with scores tied at 49 points each. Kicking with the breeze in the third proved to be a disappointing quarter, despite outstanding commitment and desire from club stalwart Cammy Goodall and club captain Colin Lundie.

The Roos wasted many opportunities resulting in an 11 point deficit heading into the last quarter.

To the Kangaroos credit the deficit remained 11 points well into halfway through the final term thanks to goals against the strengthening wind by forwards Mark Flanagan and Chris Docherty.

The floodgates opened in the final 10 minutes of the game with the Giants kicking the last four goals of the game against the tiring Fifers to record a 37 point win over the valiant Roos.

The Kingdom Kangaroos will now prepare for the Tyne Tees Cup held in Newcastle on September 23.

The Kangaroos traditionally use this end of season cup competition to give people new to the sport a chance to play in a friendly environment.

If you would like to see what Aussie Rules in Fife is all about the club will continue to train at Beveridge Park on Wednesday evenings from 7.00 p.m.

Alternatively contact the club via facebook/kingdomkangaroosarfc.com.