Grand National champion is coming to Leven

Grand National winner, One for Arthur is to wow the crowds with a special appearance at Balcormo Races this weekend.

The Kinross-trained horse, who made Scotland proud when he romped past the finishing line in Aintree last month, will be paraded around the grounds at Balcormo Mains, Lundin Links on Saturday.

In a rare treat, crowds at the Fife Point-to-Point event - the most northerly in the UK - will also be able to see star jockey Derek Fox take the pony racers round the course.

The annual jamboree of horse and pony racing kicks off at 1pm with three pony races for aspiring young jockeys.

The senior brigade’s six races start at 2pm with the Members’ race now being amalgamated with the Northern Point-to-Point Area Club Race.

Five races will be run over the normal three and a quarter miles and for the first time there will be a two and a half mile race.

As usual, bookies will be in attendance for those who fancy a flutter.

A spokesperson said: “It is anticipated plenty of runners will turn up for excellent prize money – the best in Scotland amounting in total to £3,200, notably £500 for both the Open races and a minimum of £75 for 3rd place across the card.

“There is an added incentive with Bruce Farms offering a £2000 bonus for the winner of the Bruce Farms Hunter Chase at Perth on 17th May who also ran in the Bruce Farms race in the Point-to-Point.”

The event will also feature a bouncy castle and fun fair, trade stands, rodeo bull and classic car display.

“In addition Balcormo Races are to be graced with the presence of The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards who will have a stand with some of their equipment,” said the spokesperson.

“However, most importantly the Regiment’s Gracious Gift from Her Majesty The Queen’s mighty Drum Horse Talavera will be parading throughout the day.”

Tickets cost £10 per adult, children free. To find out more visit www.balcormoraces.org