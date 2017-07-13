Grappling tour ends in Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy will host the exciting conclusion of this year’s World Wide Wrestling League’s (W3L) seasonal UK tour.

The live American-style event is coming to Fife Ice Arena on Saturday, July 22, for what’s being billed as the ‘Wrestling Showdown Summer Spectacular’.

Ever popular with children and families, the W3L hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad.

The Fife event will be headlined by a W3L Heavyweight Championship match, pitting James Scott defending against Impact Wrestling TV star Bram.

Bram’s last challenge for Scott’s title ended with both men crashing through the merchandise table at ringside!

The Tag Team Championships and Women’s Championship will also be defended, as Fife’s own Sara, of Lochgelly, has recently regained the title for a fourth time and will defend against female stars from Perth – Debbie Sharpe and Sammii Jayne – in a Triple Threat Women’s Match.

Doors open at 2.30pm, with the first bout following the bell at 3pm.