Group members brave the Scottish winter elements

The seasonal icy weather didn’t deter Leven Las Vegas runners from taking part in two events last weekend.

While the majority of the sporting calendar was wiped out by over night snow, ice and frost, hardy athletes braved the elements to keep themselves ticking over.

A series of events across the country still went ahead, with the local club out in force.

Friday night saw race four of the season’s Nightmare Race Series, The Motocross Madness Nightmare, take place around a truly switchback motocross bike course on a farm to the west of Leuchars.

The normally soft and mushy sandy surface was transformed by the weather into a hard frozen and rutted challenge for the 57 runners to tackle, among them 17 LLV who managed to successfully complete one of the most unusual and difficult running events in Fife.

Chris Russell came in first and the event raised £180 for Fife Society for the Blind.

The snow and ice had thankfully disappeared at Strathclyde Country Park on Sunday morning where LLV’s Becky Oakenfull, Tracy Millar and Robin Pate ran in the latest DB12Run event where runners had the choice of a variety of distances to cover.

The event had a charity element to it, with runners raising cash for good causes while they pounded the ground.

Tracey and Becky chose the 12k and Robin the half marathon.

All money raised was in aid of Semab, a children’s diabetes charity.