Haddies take advantage of a break in the rain

A respite in the inclement weather provided a sunny Wednesday evening for Hill of Tarvit trail race.

The event is a tough 5.5 mile out and back race from the village of Ceres to the summit of Hill of Tarvit organised by Fife AC and one of the Midweek Series races.

Twenty Haddies tackled the course.

Notable performances were C. McKie 38.58, G. Halliday 42.25, J. Baillie 42.46 and E. Cameron 48.41 who all earned course personal bests.

Dundee Parkrun at Camperdown more resembled a cross country race with the miserable wet and muddy conditions.

Relishing the challenge was Colin McKie who finished third overall out of a field of 152 runners and was also rewarded with a distance PB of 19.58.

E Cameron also finished in a time of 25.19.

Over at St Andrews E. Anderson 20.49 and B. Simpson 22.40.

The Skye Half Marathon starts in Portree, and follows un undulating circular course around the beautiful island taking in The Old Man of Storr and the Cuillin mountain range before a final downhill last few miles back into Portree.

Ewan Davidson completed the race in 1.43.53.

In a weekend of scenic races Jas Baillie crossed the border to Northumberland and took part in the Bamburgh 10K.

The race is set against the dramatic Bamburgh Castle and provides runners with a spectacular focal point for the race which takes in rural roads, sandy beaches and breath-taking views of the North Sea coast.

Jas had a great run finishing in 42.07.

A spokesman for the Anster Haddies said: “There’s no training this week as it’s the annual 4x400m relay event at St Andrews University track.

“See message board for details.”