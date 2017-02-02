Helen up for golf award

Lundin Ladies’ Helen Melvin will go for glory at next month’s Scottish Golf Awards as one of category finalists for the showpiece ceremony in Edinburgh.

Exceptional hard work, dedication and achievement sees four individuals, including Helen, in the running for the Volunteer of the Year Award.

The Lundin treasurer has made the shortlist thanks to her exceptional work with the national adult programme Get into Golf.

The winners of all categories will be announced at the Scottish Golf Awards, taking place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on February 24, hosted by Dougie Vipond and Alison Walker.

Jackie Davidson, head of development for Scottish Golf, said: “We congratulate the four clubs and volunteers shortlisted for each of our award categories, all of whom have demonstrated excellence in their work to grow the game.

“It is always really inspiring to read the stories from all the entries which highlight the commitment to developing golf in their local communities and delivering a great customer experience.”