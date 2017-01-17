Irish eyes smile on Anna at cross country event

Newly crowned Inter District Cross Country Champion Anna Hedley won her third British Cross Country Challenge race in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Anna, who won the first two races of the season in Milton Keynes and Liverpool before Christmas, picked up the win ahead of Scottish rival and Inter District silver medalist Valencia Wright of Victoria Park City of Glasgow.

Anna will most likely go into the Scottish Championships next month as the favourite to pick up the national title.

In the senior women’s race, Steph Pennycook was selected to represent Scotland along with Inter District Cross Country gold and silver medalists Morag MacLarty of Central AC and Nicola Hood of Dumfries RC.

She finished second Scot and a credible 14th overall.

On the same day, Fife AC was also out in force at the final East League Cross Country fixture in Broxburn.

Logan Rees became the club’s first winner of a senior mens’ East League race since Andrew Lemoncello in 2001.

There were also some promising performances from the junior boys, in particular Iain McWhinnie.

After a strong run at Holyrood Park last week, fast improving Iain produced another impressive performance to win the U15 boys race from Thomas Ross of Corstorphine AAC. Further down the field in 17th place was twin brother Gavin McWhinnie.

In the U17 mens’ race, Robert Sparks came third behind Inter District Champion Freddie Carcas of Edinburgh AC and F Kursheed of Team Borders. Further down the field were George Rees and Craig Morris.

Fife AC juniors were also competing at the Scottish Indoor Open at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

U15 Layla Zuill produced two personal best runs, winning her 60m heat in 8.46 and finishing second in her 300m heat in 44.37.

On the same day, she also finished fifth in her heat of the 200m in 27.96.

There was also a personal best from U15 Ben Sandilands, who won his heat of the 1500m in 4.34.63.