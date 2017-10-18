It’s three in a row for St Andrews teen golfer

St Andrews golfer Chloé Goadby has finished her season in style with yet another win.

Her most recent victory came at the Fife Tournament, played over the Fairmont.

It was almost a post to post win, with the teenager’s opening round of 77 bettered only by Jennifer Saxton’s 74.

From there, though, the local golfer stretched ahead, and won the British Universities & Colleges Sport tour event with closing rounds of 73 and 80.

The Stirling Uni student went into the event on the back of an individual and team success at The Yale women’s golf team’s Yale Intercollegiate, played in America.

She had also won before that event at the BUCS Midlands tournament.