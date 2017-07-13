John hits the highlights in Highlands

Glenrothes Triathlon Club member John Beveridge finished in fourth place overall in the recent Highlander ‘Escape the Redcoats’ Duathlon.

The race, which starts and finishes outside the Highland Folk Museum in Newtonmore, comprises a 39-mile cycle, six-mile trail run and a six-mile cycle.

John completed the course in 3 hours 4 minutes.

Other Tri club results over the weekend included the following:

Alva Games Hill Race (2.6k, 385 metre ascent) – Kevin Davie 28.12 (personal best).

Crieff 10k – 65 Barry Davie 48.47,163 Willie Scott 57.12, 194 Neil Anderson 60.28.

Monikie Sprint Triathlon – Andy Milne 1.26.58, Selina Satchell 1.28.29, Derek Mcdonald 1.30.02,Ian Goldie 1.30.44 (personal best), Joe Fowkes 1.32.12.

Tour of Fife – Nick Brian completed four out of the five races.

Our picture, right, shows John Beveridge during the Highland Duathlon.