Kangaroos bounce into grand final

Kingdom Kangaroos have qualified for the Scottish Australian Rules League grand final for the first time after defeating Edinburgh Bloods by 15 points in an entertaining affair on Saturday.

The semi-final was played in fine conditions with the Roos once again having to overcome a slow start.

Hard running half backs Ritchie Burton and Jack Chalmers kept the Roos within striking distance despite Bloods threatening to run away with the match.

The team from Fife managed to be only 12 points down at half time.

The third quarter was owned by the Roos. In an inspired move coach Wayne Sullivan placed utility player Chris Docherty in the forward line. This move broke the game wide open with Chris’ willingness to chase and provide leading options. The 12 point deficit was replaced by a 18 point lead as claimed.

Kangaroos will contest the season-deciding grand final against Glasgow Giants at Linlithgow Rugby Club this Saturday.