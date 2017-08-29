Kingdom athletes reach the gold standard

It was a successful day for Fife AC at the Scottish Athletics Championships in Grangemouth with the club’s senior and junior athletes returning home with a handful of medals, places in finals and brilliant personal best performances.

Steph Pennycook has had a hugely successful track season, running significant personal bests over 1500m and 3000m and then making it to the final of the UK Championships.

She ended the season on a high in Grangemouth, winning the senior women’s 1500m with a fast finish in 4.25 from Megan Davies of Sale Harriers and Kerry McAngus of Kilbarchan.

Annabel Simpson also struck gold, winning the senior women’s 5000m in 16.47 from Mhairi McLennan of Edinburgh University and Kirstian MacRuary of Corstorphine AAC. Fife AC’s Andrea Burke and Alison McGill finished in 6th and 7th place respectively.

In the senior women’s 3000m steeplechase, Halina Rees claimed the silver medal in a big personal best of 11.03.55.

Other Fife AC results as follows:

U17 men’s 100m: Cameron Marshall 7th in final in 11.77

U17 women’s 100m: Layla Zuill 7th in semi-final in 12.83

U17 women’s 800m: Hannah Dow 6th in semi-final in 2.24.76

U17 men’s 1500m: Iain McWhinnie 5th in heat in 4.27

U17 men’s 1500m Steeplechase: Gavin McWhinnie 6th in final in 5:05.22

There were impressive runs from Fife AC athletes at end of season open graded meets in Livingston and Glasgow earlier in the week.

Annabel Simpson was just fractions away from her personal best at the Milnbank Housing Association Open Graded at Crownpoint in Glasgow, winning the Alex Naylor Memorial 3000m in 9.36.31.

U15 Anna Hedley finished third in the 3000m B race in an impressive personal best of 9.55.14, a time which takes her to second on the Scottish U15 all-time list and 12th on the UK U15 all-time list.

At the Livingston Open Graded, newly crowned Scottish 1500m Champion Steph Pennycook put in some last minute speed work, clocking 2.09.86 over 800m.

Three talented Fife AC juniors have been selected to represent Scotland at the Junior Home Hill Running International next month.

Robert Sparks and Iain McWhinnie have been selected in the U17 men’s race while experienced hill runner George Rees has been selected in the U20 men’s race.

The annual event will see Robert, Iain and George compete against the best junior hill runners from England, Wales and Northern Ireland in Peebles.

A Fife AC spokesman said: “Congratulations to the boys, their families and their coaches.”