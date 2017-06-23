Kinghorn braced for Black Rock 5

The annual Black Rock 5 race takes place in Kinghorn this Friday.

One of Scotland’s most iconic races, due to begin at 8.00 p.m, will see around 1000 runners follow a course from the bottom of Harbour Road, down to the beach, across the sand, around the Black Rock, and back into the village for a steep uphill finish.

Runners will be hoping to threaten the course record, which belongs to Ian Harkness, Hunters Bog Trotters, in 22:03.

The inaugural Black Rock ‘5’, held in 1987, was won by Gifford Kerr - ahead of 66 other finishers - extremely low by today’s standards.

The race has been staged every year since - apart from 1991. Numbers have increased significantly over the years, as has the quality of the top end of the field, with winners including Bobby Quinn and Terry Mitchell.