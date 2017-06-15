Kirkcaldy paddler set to represent Great Britain

Kirkcaldy Canoe Club paddler, Rachel Syme, has been selected to represent Great Britain in the U23 European Canoe Sprint Championships at the end of June.

Rachel (20), will be paddling in the K4 500m event in Belgrade, Serbia, with paddlers from Anker Valley, Norwich and Holme Pierrepont clubs.

Rachel, a biological sciences student at Heriot Watt University, is joined in the K4 with Emma Ricketts of Anker Valley CC, Tanisha Clayton of Holme Pierrepont CC and Lucy Lee-Smith of Norwich CC.

Her selection follows a series of crew boat trials and training camps at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham over the past two months culminating in their boat winning the Under 23 British National Championship at the beginning of June.

A spokesman for Kirkcaldy Canoe Club said: “This selection is a reflection of the hard work and commitment shown by Rachel in her training over the past nine years and is a great example of what can be achieved.”