Kirsty set to make a splash as part of British swim team

Cupar’s Kirsty Simpson is amongst a 16-strong team selected for the British Swimming side to compete at the World University Games in Chinese Taipei.

Kirsty, who studies at the Robert Gordon University, was picked along with others from 10 institutions following the British Swimming Championships in Sheffield last month – where seven of them medalled in senior finals.

Athletes were selected in alignment with British Swimming’s world class swimming programme strategy, which aims to expose young athletes to high level international competitions on their journey towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic selection.

To be eligible, athletes must also be studying towards a degree or diploma at a university or similar institute – or have finished study in the year preceding the Games.

Head coach Lisa Bates said: “It’s a strong selection with some great skilled athletes.

“The fact that it’s quite a mixed team is unique, and will certainly be of benefit to the swimmers and their results.

“The more experienced athletes selected are very driven competitors and it will be wise for some of the less experienced swimmers to take advantage of and work amongst that senior level.

“With this being year one of the Tokyo cycle, it’s certainly a great opportunity for those with their sights on Tokyo to understand the process of a multi-event Games and how to deliver within what may be a challenging environment.”

Kirsty’s fellow Scot, Cameron Brodie, brings a wealth of experience to the team, having been a finalist at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in the 200m butterfly where he finished fourth.

Brodie, who is studying sports management at the University of Stirling, also claimed a silver medal in Glasgow in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

After being British Champion in 200m butterfly in 2015, Brodie finished second in his pet event at the recent British Championships.

The team also boasts a current World University Games Champion, from the likes of Bath’s Jay Lelliott, who won gold in 400m freestyle and silver in the 800m freestyle at the World University Games in Gwangju, 2015.

British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS), the national governing body for High Education (HE) sport, is responsible for delivering Great Britain representative teams in the worldwide international university sporting programme.

Over 100 athletes will represent the GB team in 12 sports at the event over August 19-20 including: archery, athletics, women’s football, golf, women’s artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, men’s and women’s water polo and weightlifting.

