Largo hunt for that elusive victory

Looking to get back to wining ways Largo Crciket Club’s firsts travelled to Edinburgh to face table topping Morton.

On what looked like a good bowling wicket captain Nicki Rintoul won the toss and elected to bowl.

Opening with himself and Eglinton it was Rintoul who made the breakthrough straight away removing opposition captain Aron for a duck.

This proved to be the only wicket for the openers with Lingram and Mahalingram putting together a good partnership before the returning David Scott removed Lingram for 20.

Mahalingram would make 50 and with Adiecha making 34 Morton looked set for a good score.

However the removal of both of the set batsman both to Rintoul resulted in a lower order collapse with the home side slipping from 108-2 to 142 all out thanks to some accurate bowling and good work in the field, the stand out Rintoul 4-25.

With momentum very much with the Largo side the in-form pair of Warrander and Kumar opened the batting.

With only John Robertson and Murray Sneddon getting in to double figures Largo slipped to 14-4 and then 45-7 before finishing on 61 all out.

This was a disappointing batting effort, surprising with this being the strong point for Largo this year though on a tough batting pitch, and an effort that will hopefully be forgotten before next week’s game against Falkland.

The club’s second team faced Kirk Brae.

Captain Howard Coates won the toss and judged it best to field on what looked a great batting pitch and would be all day.

Largo opened the bowling with Bentley and King but the opposition showed how good the wicket was with Zeeshan and Gupta making use of the short boundary and good conditions to move consistently at 5-6 an over right up to the 20.

With his score on 65 in the 24th over the conditions got to Zeeshan and he had to retire hurt.

This brought Rasheed to the crease and when Jess removed him for 14 there was hope from captain Coates’s team.

However Gupta would continue on to reach his 100 finishing on 118 before being removed by Bentley and with the middle order chipping in at the end the visitors made a formidable 254 off there 40 overs.

Hoping the batting will be as plain sailing as the visitors found it, Coates opened the batting with himself and Frankland however it would be a short stay for Coates departing for 1.

This brought the high scoring King to the crease and with Frankland also scoring well at the other end Largo’s hopes of a win were still there.

This was until the introduction of Tahir and H Raja to the attack with both bowling tightly and the killer blow being the later removing King clean bowled for 24.

Frankland was removed in the 31st over for 71 the Largo side were mainly playing for batting points only.

The Largo innings finished on a commendable 189-5 with Brown (43) and Bentley (28) including a rare six taking the home side to maximum batting points.