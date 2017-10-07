Last nine heroics help Connor into final day

Two pro tournaments played, two cuts made.

Connor Syme's impressive start to life as a professional golfer continued this afternoon at the home of the sport.

The Drumoig 22-year-old will tee off on the final day's play, again at St Andrews, on Sunday after rescuing his tournament on the back nine.

Teeing off on the tenth at -2 for the competition, Syme, who finished 12th at the Portugal Masters in his maiden event as a pro, looked to kick on and reinforce his place at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

But things didn't exactly go to plan.

Bogeys on 14, 16 and 17 saw his score cut despite clawing back a stroke with a birdie on 15.

With the scoring low, it looked as if -1 or -2 would be the final cut mark and, at that point, Syme would be making the short journey home for the final time on Saturday afternoon.

But, typically, he wasn't flustered and instead calmly set about turning things around.

He duly did, and birdies on 2, 3, 5, 7 and 9 ensured a more than safe passage through.

What it all means is that Syme is -5 going into the final day's play but, sadly, isn't in contention to win the event.

That's not a problem, though, because only one man really is.

Like he did this time last year, England's Tyrell Hatton is having his own way with the Alfred Dunhill and has raced into a five stroke lead on -18 from second placed Gregory Bourdy.

It's his to throw away and it would take a brave, or stupid, man to bet on it happening.

Instead the top 10 starts at -9, just a few shots ahead of Syme, and how good would it be to see the local golfer eat into that on the final day and force his way into the top few places on the leaderboard?